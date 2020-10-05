e-paper
Netizens find this foam cutting video oddly satisfying. What about you?

Netizens find this foam cutting video oddly satisfying. What about you?

“Nice! A bit mesmerizing…” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:38 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a foam board being cut.
The image shows a foam board being cut. (Reddit/@mkstk)
         

Have you ever come across a video on the Internet that shows something rather ordinary but still leaves you mesmerized? If so, then you know how utterly pleasing those clips can be to watch. But if no, then this recording, which shows a wire cutting a foam board with precision, is the perfect addition to that genre of content. Watching it may leave you feeling strangely satisfied.

This almost 15-second-long video was shared on Reddit on October 4. “Wire cutting a foam board with precision,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording opens to a shot of a foam board. A wire cutter starts cutting shapes on the strip. The patterns are quite diverse, and all together create an intricate design on the board.

Check out the shapes created and the process of doing so, which has now left many netizens fascinated:

Wire cutting a foam board with precision. from r/oddlysatisfying

Since being shared on the aptly titled subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’, this post has left many in awe. The share has accumulated over 11,100 upvotes.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “It’s amazing how many angles and shapes you can cut with that single shape of wire”.

Another individual wrote, “This is literally the definition of oddly satisfying”. “Nice! A bit mesmerizing…” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Can I have, like, five minutes of this please? Mmmmm...”. Another Reddit user similarly requested, “More please”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Were you left captivated by the video too?

