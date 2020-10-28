e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Netizens find this video showing the making of a traditional teapot soothing. Watch

“That was relaxing,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:26 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a traditional teapot.
Have you ever come across videos that show something unassuming but are more enjoyable to watch than one may have initially anticipated? If yes, then you may already have gauged precisely the type of feels this clip, which shows the making of a traditional teapot, will evoke in you. But if you’re clueless as to what we’re talking about, worry not. Let this recording be the first of many ‘oddly satisfying’ videos that you may see.

Posted on Reddit on October 24, this recording is just a little over four minutes long. “Making of a traditional teapot,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip starts with the sculptor laying out their tools. They then proceed to mould the clay into the shape of the vessel using various tools and techniques.

Check out the process below and be sure to watch until the very end for the fantastic looking result:

Making of a traditional tea pot. from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’, this share has captured netizens’ attention. The post currently has over 44,700 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “Why does it look like chocolate? Now I want to eat a teapot”.

Another individual wrote, “That was relaxing”. Somebody responded to this, stating, “The slap slap slap was the best part”. Do you agree?

“Oddly satisfying,” simply read one comment under the post. A Reddit user proclaimed, “I want to fall in love with someone and watch them do whatever they do the way I just watched this video”. Now, that’s a whole lot of adoration.

What are your thoughts on this share?

