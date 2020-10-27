This device may remind you of magic pencil from Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Watch to find out why

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:12 IST

Did you ever watch the childrens’ show Shaka Laka Boom Boom whilst growing up? If so, then you may remember the ‘magic pencil’ which was featured in it. However, don’t worry if you’re not a 1990s kid. The basic plot-line of the show revolved around a boy who acquires a magic pencil which can bring whatever is drawn with it to life. Sounds cool, right? Well, if you’re someone who often wished that they owned a magic pencil growing up, then get ready to see a real-life contraption that comes relatively close. This gadget may not be the magic pencil itself but is nonetheless equally fascinating.

Posted on Reddit on October 25 again, this recording has been circulating on social media for some time. “The endless possibilities!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The clip starts by showing an individual filing in the outline of a fish with colours. They then take the artwork to a scanner.

Watching what happens next may leave you astounded:

Don’t worry if you’re left feeling a little confused and whole lot amazed by this device. This machine is at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station and helps educate as well as entertain visitors who have come to learn about marine life.

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’, this share has captured netizens’ attention. The post has presently amassed over 48,200 upvotes and nearly 600 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “That’s one of the coolest machines ever seen”.

Another individual wrote, “Cool”. “That’s genuinely awesome,” read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “This is so cool”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Do you want a machine like this now as well?

