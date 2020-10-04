e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Kid does this while waiting for milk, adorable video makes people smile

Kid does this while waiting for milk, adorable video makes people smile

“Little night routine,” reads the caption of the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:08 IST
The image shows a child.
The image shows a child.
         

Have you come across some videos that instantly fill you up with a sense of happiness and make you giggle? If you know what we are talking about, then this video of a little kid will make you feel the same. In case you’re unaware, let this clip be your first.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user of the platform named Danny Hanna. “Little night routine,” she wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, the kid asks “Can I have milk?”. To which, an individual replies, “Ya, it’s in microwave.” Almost instantly she asks if she can run around and the individual answers yes. Then, she does exactly that. What is even more heartwarming and cute is her laugh towards the end of the video.

View this post on Instagram

Little night routine ❤️

A post shared by Danny Hanna (@dannygrl4eva) on

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 9,000 views and nearly 2,900 likes. It has also received a ton of responses from people. They couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the clip.

“I can’t! She’s so dang precious and sweet. Bless that little beauty,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a beautiful girl. Amazing manners!! But overall - her joy and giggle is love,” expressed another. “She is a ray of sunshine that our hearts need right now,” commented a third. And, we do agree!

“After a particularly rough day this was the best thing to stumble upon. Your daughter is beautiful! Thank you for bringing a smile to my face,” said a fourth and the sentiment were expressed by several others too.

What do you think of the video?

