Netizens in splits over woman’s post on partner’s fridge fiasco. Whose side are you on?

While some found similarity of the incident with their spouses and partners others were clueless about what was wrong in the photos.

Feb 07, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Even Chrissy Teigen identified to the situation.
Even Chrissy Teigen identified to the situation.
         

Most of us scoop up dinner leftovers into bowls and keep them in the fridge for future use. But when this Chicago woman asked her partner to put the rest of the dinner in the refrigerator, the man did something she couldn’t think of.

Twitter user Cierra Wilder tweeted the incident along with the photos. “The other night I asked Kyle to put the chili (I made it in the instapot) into the fridge,” she tweeted since she was too tired to do it. “I wake up the next morning to this,” she added as she found out that Kyle had put the whole electric cooker inside the fridge.

Posted on February 2, the post has garnered almost 29,000 likes and a lot of mixed reactions from the netizens. The comments section was clearly divided. While some found similarity of the incident with their spouses and partners others were clueless about what was wrong in the photos.

Even Chrissy Teigen identified to the situation.

Here are few hilarious responses from women regarding the episode. Some even tagged their partners in the tweet.

And here are the responses from some clueless men in the comments.

Whose side are you on?

