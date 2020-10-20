e-paper
Netizens jump in to cheer up Twitter user who tweeted 'I'm not ok'. Check out the wholesome thread

Netizens jump in to cheer up Twitter user who tweeted ‘I’m not ok’. Check out the wholesome thread

Tweeple didn’t waste any time to extend their helping hand for this fellow netizen and the comments prove so.

Oct 20, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post, describing some mental struggles faced by O’Leary, has gathered several positive reactions from netizens.
The post, describing some mental struggles faced by O’Leary, has gathered several positive reactions from netizens.(Twitter)
         

Some instances prove that the Internet can be a wholesome place and netizens are a part of a big virtual family. Adding to such special moments, is this one prompted by a tweet by Edmund O’Leary from UK. The post, describing some mental struggles faced by O’Leary, has gathered several positive reactions from netizens and chances are the comments section will make you misty-eyed.

“I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you,” read the post by O’Leary on Twitter.

Tweeple didn’t waste any time to extend their helping hand for this fellow netizen and the comments prove so.

Take a look at the post:

Tweeted on October 17, the post has garnered more than 3.1 lakh likes. People dropped all sorts of positive comments to cheer up O’Leary. Many also shared funny pictures of their pets and amusing videos to spread a cheery vibe. Others shared inspirational quotes and lessons learnt from life to show their support for O’Leary. 

What do you think of this wholesome Twitter post?

