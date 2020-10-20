Netizens jump in to cheer up Twitter user who tweeted ‘I’m not ok’. Check out the wholesome thread

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:44 IST

Some instances prove that the Internet can be a wholesome place and netizens are a part of a big virtual family. Adding to such special moments, is this one prompted by a tweet by Edmund O’Leary from UK. The post, describing some mental struggles faced by O’Leary, has gathered several positive reactions from netizens and chances are the comments section will make you misty-eyed.

“I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you,” read the post by O’Leary on Twitter.

Tweeple didn’t waste any time to extend their helping hand for this fellow netizen and the comments prove so.

Take a look at the post:

I am not ok. Feeling rock bottom. Please take a few seconds to say hello if you see this tweet. Thank you. — Edmund O'Leary (@emerald1910) October 16, 2020

Hi Edmund! I hope you’re feeling better. Here’s a little something from our gang on a Sat morning to hopefully help lift your spirits... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BJINmmk5WD — Angela Peters (@angiepang) October 18, 2020

Hi Edmund. I bought my mom two kittens after her beloved cat of 19 years died. Here’s one of them, Lulu, playing. Things get better. They always do. pic.twitter.com/RK7ybWIWQk — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund! Wanted to share this video I filmed of elephants in Kenya. If you ever want to chat my DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/Fe7dlBkotk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 17, 2020

Hello Edmund! We don’t know each other, but I know that so so so many people are feeling heavy right now. The toll of this year is immense. Just remember that it’s a relay; we can all share the baton. You’re not alone. Better days are coming. You deserve to see them. Sending ♥️ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 17, 2020

Hi Edmund, you are not alone. So many people are feeling exactly that way at the minute. Never forget that you are loved & there are people who care about you. We see you like 747s; here’s one just for you, along with a picture of dawn in Dublin. Sending you hugs from back home. pic.twitter.com/x2TyI06uD7 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 17, 2020

Here is my son (3). He is wants you to love your self more. Even a bad LEGO construction can feel like an accomplishment. Just BEING is ENOUGH. Hoping for you to find joy in just Being. pic.twitter.com/MaagWddhqS — Vikram Kanagala MD, MS CTS (@bornlamron) October 17, 2020

Hope my dog in a bathrobe brings a smile to your face! pic.twitter.com/UF8TvTdzEw — Ellen Fleming (@EllenFlem) October 17, 2020

Tweeted on October 17, the post has garnered more than 3.1 lakh likes. People dropped all sorts of positive comments to cheer up O’Leary. Many also shared funny pictures of their pets and amusing videos to spread a cheery vibe. Others shared inspirational quotes and lessons learnt from life to show their support for O’Leary.

