e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Never give up’: Man’s persistent cycle feat leaves netizens impressed

‘Never give up’: Man’s persistent cycle feat leaves netizens impressed

As the video goes on, Shaikh makes many failed attempts until acing the feat smoothly.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:50 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Saif Shaikh.
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Saif Shaikh.(Instagram/@saifbmx_official)
         

If you’re familiar with the saying ‘Practise makes a man perfect’, this Instagram video is here to show you how true the quote is. Shared on cycle act performer Mohammad Saif Shaikh’s profile, the clip gives a glimpse of Shaikh’s never quitting attitude. After watching the video, you may also find yourself applauding his spirit just like other netizens.

The clip starts with Shaikh trying to balance his bike on a narrow rail. As the video goes on, Shaikh makes many failed attempts until acing the feat smoothly.

“Never Give Up,” reads the simple yet encouraging caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on November 10, the video has garnered over 78,800 likes along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop appreciating Shaikh’s persistent attitude and dropped fire emojis to show their liking for the video.

“Hard work pays off,” wrote an Instagram user. “Unbelievable! Kudos to your patience,” commented another. “Awesome,” expressed a third.

“Only practice can make a man perfect,” pointed out a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags
top news
Amit Shah chairs meet on Covid-19 surge in Delhi, CM Kejriwal present
Amit Shah chairs meet on Covid-19 surge in Delhi, CM Kejriwal present
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
BSF says Pak’s bid to push 250-300 terrorists from each launchpad foiled
BSF says Pak’s bid to push 250-300 terrorists from each launchpad foiled
Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad elected as BJP legislature party leader
Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad elected as BJP legislature party leader
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In