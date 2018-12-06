New Jersey cops get call about “alligator-like creature” on the loose. It was a...

If you don’t too well with reptiles, finding one on your porch or garden will most likely come as a huge shock. That’s probably how it was for people in a New Jersey neighbourhood who immediately called for help upon spotting one such creature. Only, it wasn’t quite what they thought it was.

A post shared on Facebook by Neptune Township Police Department details how cops received a call about an “alligator-like creature” on the loose. Turns out, the creature was an iguana and a pet one at that.

“Preferring tropical climates, the iguana can typically be found in Central America, the Caribbean, and New Jersey... wait, what?” says the post. Once they discovered the reptile was a pet, officers began searching for anyone looking for their “not-so-furry friend”.

“The owner was located and quickly responded to the scene, bringing this tense situation to a close without incident,” says the post. The iguana eventually made it back home safely.

The post, since being shared yesterday, has collected quite a few reactions.

“I love that description was ‘an alligator-like’ creature,” says one Facebook user. “He wanted some vitamin D,” says another.

This isn’t the first time police in Neptune Township have been called in to help when animals are the main concern.

“This reminds me of the day (a few years ago) that I called on Neptune’s finest to re-locate a very large snapping turtle back to his pond! The officer showed up... took one look at the turtle... and promptly put a garbage can over him till back up could get there,” recalls a Facebook user.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 14:14 IST