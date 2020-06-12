e-paper
New puppy named Benji gets a dulhan style welcome. Watch

New puppy named Benji gets a dulhan style welcome. Watch

Set to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’s title track, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, this video is bound to make you smile.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 18:29 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Benji, the doggo is lowered onto a thali of alta.
Benji, the doggo is lowered onto a thali of alta. (TikTok/@riyap00)
         

Most people who have pets may attest to the fact that their four-legged friends are as precious to them as their other family members, if not more. This particular desi family is taking that notion to a whole new level by giving their doggo, named Benji, a very ‘extra’ welcome.

Benji’s hooman sister, Riya posted the clip on her TikTok account. “Welcome home, Benji,” reads the caption of the video.

The clip shows the little pup in his hooman brother’s arms. Another female family member, probably Benji’s mom, is standing facing the two gentlemen with a thali. She proceeds to perform aarti on the pupper and then puts a tika on the pooch. Benji is then lowered onto a thali of alta.

After dipping the pooch’s tiny paws into the red liquid substance, the hooman family helps it press them onto a white handkerchief. By doing so they have forever immortalized the baby canine’s little paw prints on the piece of cloth.

Somebody better frame that handkerchief because it is now, clearly, a cherished possession of the family. What makes the scene all the more sentimental is the backing track which is Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum’s title song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

@riyap00

welcome home benji ##puppy ##k3g ##indian

♬ Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum Female - Lata Mangeshkar

Since being shared, the video has collected over 1.6 million views. Additionally, the post has over 2 lakh likes and more than 3000 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “Congratulations on the new member”. While another individual wrote, “Dil khush ho gaya,” which roughly translates to ‘that made my heart happy’.

“Wow...excellent guys,” read one comment. While another TikToker proclaimed, “Really appreciate”.

What are your thoughts on Benji’s welcome?

Also Read | Hooman pretends to shave doggo as a prank. Pooch’s expression lets you know it has no time for such games

