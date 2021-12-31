New Year 2021 gets a ‘memeingful’ welcome from tweeple. Check it out

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:52 IST

As the last day of 2020 draws to an end, many may be breathing a sigh of relief. This past year has been unusual and challenging in various aspects. Yet, tweeple, in good spirits, are bidding the year adieu with some top-notch humour.

So, as 2020 comes to a close, here are some memes from the micro-blogging platform that show how netizens are feeling this New Year’s Eve and also generally about the coming year. From plans of how to welcome 2021 to their hopes and expectations from the upcoming year, these tweets convey sentiments which you may find highly relatable.

Check them out below.

Always funny and relevant, Netflix India shared this tweet:

Us, when 2020 finally ends. pic.twitter.com/Ener542PVt — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 31, 2020

Do you relate to this Twitter user’s emotions as well?

#GoodBye2020



Me to 2020 : Go away never come back pic.twitter.com/F0hYzLWKWT — Uman Malik (@U_3322) December 31, 2020

Who else is planning on welcoming 2021 with some prime quality snoozes?

Frnd: What's ur plan for new year eve



Me: pic.twitter.com/QNkbPBu6fv — WEAR UR MASK😷 (@wtf_vella) December 31, 2020

Are you going to be watching a TV show, movie, or virtual concert at 12? If so, which one?

Others on Me on New

New Year’s Year’s Eve

Eve #BieberNYE pic.twitter.com/lJhccdSJAy — Indah (@ferarribieber) December 31, 2020

What are your resolutions for 2021?

That was Jan 2020 "resolution"

VS

Jan 2021, God of mercy

Good morning 🌞 pic.twitter.com/0EDz6mBwzp — Mitchell Brown (@iam_mitchell01) December 30, 2020

Finger crossed: Here’s to hoping that 2021 is better than 2020.

2020 is tough. Wish the best luck next year #GoodBye2020 pic.twitter.com/itfvlcrhUa — chloexu (@chloexu24120797) December 31, 2020

Catching up on some beauty sleep honestly sounds like a super fun way to bring in 2021.

me making new year's eve plans pic.twitter.com/IyIz6rRWzT — Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 30, 2020

What are your thoughts on these posts? Were there any that particularly resonated with you? Did you have a favourite or did you like each one equally?