New York preps for a glittering new start as 192 crystals installed on Times Square New Year’s ball

The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:50 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
NEW YORK
Workers from Landmark Signs carefully carry a panel of Waterford crystal triangles to place onto the Times Square New Year's Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York, in preparation for this year's pandemic-limited celebration.
Workers from Landmark Signs carefully carry a panel of Waterford crystal triangles to place onto the Times Square New Year's Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York, in preparation for this year's pandemic-limited celebration. (AP)
         

Workers installed 192 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball Sunday in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration that will lack the usual tightly packed crowds of revelers.

The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This year’s addition features a new “Gift of Happiness” design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.

A worker holds one of the 192 Waterford crystal triangles that will be placed on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York.
A worker holds one of the 192 Waterford crystal triangles that will be placed on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. ( AP )

The ball blazing with 32,256 LED lights will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2021. Performances at the event will be designed for TV audiences watching from home.

