e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / No, risk of coronavirus hasn’t reduced after sound produced during Janta curfew

No, risk of coronavirus hasn’t reduced after sound produced during Janta curfew

There is no truth behind this message and one shouldn’t believe such rumours as they are false and misleading.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:07 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Don’t believe in such false claims.
Don’t believe in such false claims. (Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)
         

Coronavirus, the deadliest threat in recent times is tightening its grip around the world. Amid this pandemic, the Internet is flooded with fake news and that is adding on to the panic. Case in point, this message circulating online involving the recent janta curfew and COVID-19. The message claims that the sound created when people clapped, rang bells and blew conch shells on March 22, has reduced the risk of coronavirus. The message claims that the sound produced has weakened the virus.

There is no truth behind this message and one shouldn’t believe such rumours as they are false and misleading.

Press Information Bureau’s fact checking Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site and debunked the claim.

“Beware! Messages are being shared on Social media claiming that the risk of #Coronavirus in India has been reduced due to noise produced during the #JantaCurfew,” they wrote.

“Everyone is advised to not get misled and continue to practice #SocialDistancing and personal hygiene,” the agency added.

In fact, not just the medical authorities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also sharing multiple messages on social media conveying the seriousness of the threat and urging people to follow self-quarantine and stay indoors. Here’s one such tweet where he’s urging people to take the lockdown seriously:

Earlier, PIB debunked another similar fake news. Posts claimed that clapping during Janta curfew would kill the virus. The initiative was only to express gratitude.

tags
top news
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over COVID threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over COVID threat
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
Coronavirus Update: From today, curfew passes must to enter Delhi
Coronavirus Update: From today, curfew passes must to enter Delhi
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
Platforms empty, only 10 trains arrive at India’s busiest railway station
Platforms empty, only 10 trains arrive at India’s busiest railway station
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news