Janta curfew clapping initiative will not kill coronavirus. It's for expressing gratitude

Janta curfew clapping initiative will not kill coronavirus. It’s for expressing gratitude

People are sharing false and misleading claim about Janta curfew clapping initiative.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 22, 2020 15:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clapping initiative is to thank the emergency workers.
The clapping initiative is to thank the emergency workers. (Twitter/PIB)
         

Answering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for self-imposed curfew, Indians are staying inside observing Janta curfew. During his speech on coronavirus, PM Modi asked people to stay inside their homes and avoid going outside between 7 am to 9 pm. He also asked people to come to their houses’ front door or balcony to clap or ring bells at 5 pm today. It’s to thank the emergency workers who are performing their duties amid the risky situation. Some people, however, are now claiming that the real reason behind PM Modi’s calls for clapping initiative is different. Apparently, the sound of claps together can kill coronavirus. If you have come across such posts or WhatsApp forwards, beware – the claim is fake.

The news is debunked by PIB’s fact checking Twitter handle. “NO! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection,” they tweeted. Then added that the initiative is “to express gratitude towards the emergency staff working selflessly to counter coronavirus.”

Though the clapping initiatives will officially take place in the evening, many have started sharing videos of themselves applauding to thank the people working amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Also Read | No, Delhi Police won’t fine people going out during Janta curfew. The notice is fake

