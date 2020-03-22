Janta curfew clapping initiative will not kill coronavirus. It’s for expressing gratitude

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 15:34 IST

Answering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for self-imposed curfew, Indians are staying inside observing Janta curfew. During his speech on coronavirus, PM Modi asked people to stay inside their homes and avoid going outside between 7 am to 9 pm. He also asked people to come to their houses’ front door or balcony to clap or ring bells at 5 pm today. It’s to thank the emergency workers who are performing their duties amid the risky situation. Some people, however, are now claiming that the real reason behind PM Modi’s calls for clapping initiative is different. Apparently, the sound of claps together can kill coronavirus. If you have come across such posts or WhatsApp forwards, beware – the claim is fake.

The news is debunked by PIB’s fact checking Twitter handle. “NO! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection,” they tweeted. Then added that the initiative is “to express gratitude towards the emergency staff working selflessly to counter coronavirus.”

NO ! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection#PIBFactCheck: The #JantaCurfew clapping initiative at 5pm is to express gratitude towards the Emergency staff working selflessly to counter #coronavirusinindia #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/WHfK4guxys — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

Though the clapping initiatives will officially take place in the evening, many have started sharing videos of themselves applauding to thank the people working amid COVID-19 outbreak.

