e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / No, Delhi Police won’t fine people going out during Janta curfew. The notice is fake

No, Delhi Police won’t fine people going out during Janta curfew. The notice is fake

“A fake notice is being circulated on social media claiming it to be issued by Delhi Police,” PIB tweeted and debunked the fake news.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The message is being circulated with a false and misleading claim.
The message is being circulated with a false and misleading claim. (Twitter/PIB)
         

As the nation observes Janta curfew in a bid to take a step against spread of the novel coronavirus, some people are circulating fake news to create turbulence in this time of uncertainty. One such misleading news involving Janta curfew and Delhi Police was recently debunked by the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact checking handle on Twitter. Some social media posts and WhatsApp forwards claimed that Delhi police will fine people if they come out of their house during Janta curfew.

“A fake notice is being circulated on social media claiming it to be issued by Delhi Police,” the agency wrote. “@DelhiPolice has NOT issued any such advisory on imposition of a fine on March 22,” they added. “Let’s resolve to make #JantaCurfew tomorrow, a success,” with this line PIB concluded the tweet.

They also shared a screenshot of the fake and misleading message that is in circulation:

The same false claim was also addressed by Delhi police. Official Twitter handle of DCP South Delhi shared that the authorities have “NOT issued any such advisory on imposition of a fine on March 22.” Further added, “please tell your family and friends that this is FALSE & FAKE.”

Earlier, PIB debunked another such fake viral message. Many were sharing an audio clip which claimed that WHO has advised Indian government to go on a complete lockdown.

tags
top news
From Delhi to Kerala, country observes Janta Curfew in fight against Covid-19
From Delhi to Kerala, country observes Janta Curfew in fight against Covid-19
Covid-19: How it will change the world
Covid-19: How it will change the world
India fights Covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew
India fights Covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news