No, Delhi Police won’t fine people going out during Janta curfew. The notice is fake

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:44 IST

As the nation observes Janta curfew in a bid to take a step against spread of the novel coronavirus, some people are circulating fake news to create turbulence in this time of uncertainty. One such misleading news involving Janta curfew and Delhi Police was recently debunked by the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact checking handle on Twitter. Some social media posts and WhatsApp forwards claimed that Delhi police will fine people if they come out of their house during Janta curfew.

“A fake notice is being circulated on social media claiming it to be issued by Delhi Police,” the agency wrote. “@DelhiPolice has NOT issued any such advisory on imposition of a fine on March 22,” they added. “Let’s resolve to make #JantaCurfew tomorrow, a success,” with this line PIB concluded the tweet.

They also shared a screenshot of the fake and misleading message that is in circulation:

The same false claim was also addressed by Delhi police. Official Twitter handle of DCP South Delhi shared that the authorities have “NOT issued any such advisory on imposition of a fine on March 22.” Further added, “please tell your family and friends that this is FALSE & FAKE.”

Earlier, PIB debunked another such fake viral message. Many were sharing an audio clip which claimed that WHO has advised Indian government to go on a complete lockdown.