Home / It's Viral / No, the audio clip of phone conversation on ‘complete lockdown’ in India isn’t real. It’s fake

No, the audio clip of phone conversation on ‘complete lockdown’ in India isn’t real. It’s fake

The audio is fake and is being shared with misleading claims.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 21, 2020 16:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The audio clip is fake.
The audio clip is fake. (Twitter/PIB)
         

An audio clip of a phone conversation between two individuals is being widely shared online. In the clip one of the people claims that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised the Indian Government to observe ‘complete lockdown’ from April 15 to June 15. The claim, however, is false and the audio clip is fake.

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact checking handle took to Twitter to debunk the fake news.

“An audio clip of a #FAKE phone conversation between two individuals discussing “complete lockdown” of the country is being shared widely on #WhatsApp. The audio clip is FAKE and work of miscreants. Please do not forward it,” the agency wrote.

Prasar Bharati News Services also took to Twitter to inform people that the audio clip is fake. “An audio conversation mentioning WHO sending report to Indian govt regarding lockdown is doing rounds on Social Media. In conversation with PBNS, WHO India said, ‘This audio is FAKE,’” the agency wrote.

Yesterday, PIB debunked another coronavirus related fake claim. People shared a message claiming that Indian government is spraying medicine in the air to kill coronavirus.

