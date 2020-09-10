Northern Californian skies turn orange amidst wildfires, netizens share pictures

it-s-viral

Smoke from raging wildfires, called ‘The North Complex Fire’, in Northern Californian blanketed certain parts of the region turning the sky orange. Many netizens took to Twitter to share pictures of the eerie-looking skyline, including Former US President Barack Obama.

Obama himself took to Twitter on September 9 to share these images along with a message about climate change.

“The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities. Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it—because it does,” he tweeted.

Here are some more posts showcasing the same from the micro-blogging platform, Twitter:

Without a caption, a netizen shared these shots showcasing a neighbourhood in northern California.

This snapshot was taken just before noon, as the tweet suggests.

San Francisco today. The sky is dark with ash from fires, and the wind stagnated, so everywhere it's a red orange light.

This was taken just minutes ago, it's noon here



This was taken just minutes ago, it's noon here pic.twitter.com/EcngJzhxBw — OdorousObject (@OdorousObject) September 9, 2020

This netizen compared the San Francisco sky to a still from Blade Runner 2049, a science fiction film.

The sun didn't rise in San Francisco this morning. The sky is a dark orange from the smoke

This individual used the word ‘apocalyptic’ to describe how the current skies look.

Skies over San Francisco right now. Apocalyptic. I've lived here since 1998 and have never seen anything like this. The pic doesn't capture the true darkness. #BayArea #orangesky #CaliforniaFires

“Earth is the new Mars,” said a Twitter user while sharing this image.

Here is how others on the micro-blogging platform reacted to the post. One individual said, “I saw such photos on Instagram and thought it was a cool red filter, then I realized it’s not a filter”. Another person wrote, “Looks like a scene from Blade Runner 2049”. Somebody else proclaimed, “It’s very scary”.

The North Complex Fire, which started as several separate blazes were sparked by lightning, is one of more than two dozen burning in California.

Authorities are working relentlessly to control the situation and ensure public safety.