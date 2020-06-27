Nothing to see here just an otter chilling on a boat with its dog friend

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:58 IST

This is the tale of Svenn. He is an otter, who besides winning over a family of four humans and three dogs, has also stolen people’s hearts online.

Before telling you about the cool images which show Svenn hanging out with his doggo friend, let us tell you a little about the life story of the otter. Shared as Stories on his Instagram profile, it turns out that Svenn was discovered by his human parents on their garden when he was a little baby. Unable to find his mother or another suitable place, the humans decided to keep him with them. Though they plan to release him in the wild once he’s able enough, it seems that Svenn currently enjoys being a part of the family.

The images of Svenn on a boat, which are now making people go “aww” are with one of the dog friends, Pernille. The images capture the duo in different positions. “Canoing down the river with Pernille,” with this caption, the pictures were shared on Svenn’s Instagram, and chances are they’ll make your lips curl up in a smile.

From asking Svenn’s destination to writing about how adorable the duo looks, people shared all sorts of comments on the post.

“Such wonderful friendship! A beautiful pic that touched every soul. Did both stay long together on the boat?” wrote an Instagram user. “So precious!!! I don’t want Svenn to leave,” wrote a third indication towards the big day when the otter will leave the family to go into the wild.

What do you think of the images showing Svenn and Pernille?

Also Read | This unlikely black cat and snake friendship will make you do a double-take