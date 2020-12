Odd food alert: McDonald’s sells ‘Spam burger’ topped with Oreos and mayo. Netizens have mixed reactions

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 16:58 IST

McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.

Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.

This is undoubtedly one of them.

“I thought it was delicious,” said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. “Is that because I love McDonald’s too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?”

The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormell Foods LLC, and Mondelez International’s Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.

McDonald’s Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.

“There is no need to release unnecessary products,” said a comment left on the company’s microblog account. It received more than 2,000 “likes.”

McDonald’s said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the “Lunchmeat Burgers.” It wasn’t clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.

“When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald’s Oreo lunchmeat burger,” said a separate comment on Sina Weibo.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the ‘Spam burger’:

McDonalds China is introducing a new Oreo x Spam burger on December 21. There will be 400,000 produced and sold.



(Look, I saw this so you have to see it too. Sorry, that's how it works). pic.twitter.com/QCiog64wAY — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 18, 2020

got oreo Spam burger from McDonald’s China, it’s good actually pic.twitter.com/6oKRrZYHHV — smokingcat (@nofromearth) December 21, 2020

Mixing Sweets & meat? Eugh...gross...



This is just destined to fail. pic.twitter.com/aR9mUfUm6b — Railfan #1 🎄🎁❄️ (@1_railfan) December 19, 2020

It isn't too different from this KFC donuts sandwich sold in US ahahhah pic.twitter.com/eClBBW8T8R — Jester (@jester_646) December 19, 2020

how the hell does an oreo work in a burger?? disgusting pic.twitter.com/HfN84bEZ2N — B r i t t l e ~ 🐝 (@BrittletheFly) December 18, 2020

I would like to inform everyone that the Spam Oreo Burger is delicious pic.twitter.com/MzCmMvLhDf — The Christmaster Cycle (@ArtBrovera) December 19, 2020

What are your thoughts on this ‘Spam burger’?