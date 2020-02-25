e-paper
Odisha sand artist creates special artwork featuring Donald Trump and Melania at Taj Mahal

It took sand animator Manas Kumar six hours to create the artwork.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 25, 2020 13:36 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Puri, Odisha
Sand animator Manas Kumar has created an art piece in which Donald Trump and Melania are seen in front of the Taj Mahal.
Sand animator Manas Kumar has created an art piece in which Donald Trump and Melania are seen in front of the Taj Mahal.(Facebook/Manas Kumar Sahoo)
         

Odisha based sand animator Manas Kumar has created a special piece of art in honour of US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump who are currently on a two-day visit to India.

The artist has created an art piece in which Trump and Melania are seen standing in front of the Taj Mahal.

“Through my sand art, I want to welcome Mr and Mrs Trump to India,” Kumar told ANI. “It took me six hours to create these artworks,” he added.

Several other artists have come up with their unique creations to welcome Trump to India. While an artist from Chandigarh Aman Singh Gulati has made a portrait of the US President on a single piece of almond, rice grain artist Venkatesh created a portrait of Trump and Modi using rice grains at ‘Ahmedabad One Mall’ on Sunday.

