Oreo the cat's 'busy' routine can put any human to shame. Watch

Oreo the cat’s ‘busy’ routine can put any human to shame. Watch

While some netizens commented on Oreo’s fabulous life, others expressed how Oreo is just acing his ‘busy’ schedule.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:02 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A glimpse of Oreo’s busy schedule.
A glimpse of Oreo’s busy schedule.(TikTOk/@Oreothecat)
         

If you are living with the concept that only humans work all those extra shifts to meet targets, this fluffy kitty is here to snap you out of that illusion. Although we know that being cute is a whole level of exhausting job, take a peek in Oreo the kitty’s life with this video and you’ll understand why being the ‘CEO of Fluff’ is harder.

Shared on his personal TikTok account, the clip details a day in Oreo’s life. The clip starts with the feline getting up from bed to start his busy day. In the video, the cat then eats breakfast and gets a fluff massage followed by a photoshoot session. The video then captures what the feline does for the rest of the day:

Check out the full version of Oreo’s daily routine:

@theoreocat

Oreo’s daily routine ☕️ ##PetRoutine ##tiktokanimals ##catsoftiktok

♬ Elevator Music - Bohoman

The clip has garnered over 82,000 views since being posted on June 4. While some netizens commented on Oreo’s fabulous life, others expressed how Oreo is just acing his ‘busy’ schedule.

“And I used to think my life is hard,” writes a TikTok user. “Oreo is the boss I aspire to have,” comments another. “Sounds exhausting. Lol,” jokes a third. “It’s a tough job. But somebody has to do it,” says a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this busy kitty?

