Orphan rhino refuses to sleep without his blankie. Video may leave you misty-eyed

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:16 IST

Children tend to have a favourite toy or blanket that they refuse to sleep without. That also seems to be the case for Apollo, an orphan black rhino rescued a year ago. A video of the baby rhino sleeping with his favourite blanket has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Chances are, the video will leave you misty-eyed too.

Shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the clip shows Apollo sleeping peacefully with said blanket - that is actually a mattress - covering his head.

“Orphaned black rhino Apollo might have grown apace since he was first rescued a year ago but his love for his comfort blanket (read mattress), which he hoists over his head like a tent, is just as strong,” explains the caption alongside the video.

Check it out here:

Orphaned black rhino Apollo might have grown apace since he was first rescued a year ago but his love for his comfort blanket (read mattress), which he hoists over his head like a tent, is just as strong. Read how he's getting on: https://t.co/SJ0MevrKgV pic.twitter.com/1RHFXU5cIJ — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) October 27, 2020

Shared on October 28, the clip has garnered over 8,000 views along with more than 1,300 likes. Netizens didn’t hold back while showering their love for the adorable rhino in the form of heart emojis and comments. Many wished Apollo good health and many happy days ahead.

Sleep well little Apollo you are safe thanks to SWT and their people all over the world — Braynsford (@Braynsford1) October 27, 2020

I ♥️ Apollo and will honestly be a little sad when he finally out grows his mattress. Thank you for all you do! — Laura Divenere (@ldinteriors) October 28, 2020

Oh my god 🥺🥺🥺 What a sweet baby! — Gabriela Ⓥ (@gabriela_k94) October 27, 2020

Relatable Apollo 😂😍🦏 — Aubrey 🌼 (@jussomechika) October 27, 2020

Sweet baby ❤️🙏🙂 — Nuria (@Nuriavg6) October 28, 2020

