Home / It's Viral / Oscar-winning movie Parasite-themed pregnancy announcement wows people

Oscar-winning movie Parasite-themed pregnancy announcement wows people

A Redditor took to the platform to share the image with the caption, “My wife and I announced today!”

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post, till now, has received over 1.6 lakh views.
The post, till now, has received over 1.6 lakh views. (Reddit/@notdagreatbrain)
         

The movie Parasite by South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho created quite a stir across the world and ended up receiving four Oscars. The name of the film has again become a source of chatter but due to a reason a novel, and rather unimaginable, reason. It is a pregnancy announcement.

A Redditor took to the platform to share an image with the caption, “My wife and I announced today!”. The poster of Parasite inspires the image. What’s interesting is that the longer you look at the image, the more details you notice. Take a look at the post to see if you feel the same too.

My wife and I announced today! from r/funny

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered nearly 1.6 lakh upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say about this unusually pregnancy announcement image.

“What a fantastic reference to be able to pull off! Hahaha,” praised a Redditor. To which, the original poster replied, “Thanks! It’s a composite and wrangling the dog was actually the most difficult part!”

“Is this movie as amazing as everyone says? Also, you did an amazing job recreating that! Thanks for posting the reference. It looks awesome, and congratulations on the news!” lauded another. “I legit thought this was an ad for a new parasite movie until I saw the subreddit,” said a third.

What do you think of the post?

