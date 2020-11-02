e-paper
Otterly confused! Video shows otter 'thinking hard' before a swim, netizens love it

“That out-of-nowhere existential crisis followed by the ‘oh well’”, reads a comment under the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 14:31 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the otter ‘thinking hard’.
Videos of animals imitating or appearing to copy humans are delightful to watch. And this video showing an otter sucking its paw as if it’s deep in thought is a perfect example of such clips.

Posted on the subreddit ‘aww’ the video shows the animal standing in the middle of a pool with an otterly confused expression. As the clip goes on the otter looks around while sucking its paw until finally making up its mind to go for a swim.

“He’s just thinking,” reads the caption alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

he’s just thinking from r/aww

Posted on November 2, the clip has garnered over 16,000 upvotes and numerous comments from netizens. While some shared the otter’s thoughts from their perspectives, others just couldn’t stop gushing at the cute video.

“Me, shortly after figuring I could come out a different mall exit and still find my car,” wrote an individual. “So many toys, so little time,” said a Redditor trying to express the animal’s thoughts. “A philosophotter,” declared a third.

“That out-of-nowhere existential crisis followed by the ‘oh well’” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

