Owl stopping bird from flying is making netizens relate to something else

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 14:24 IST

Imagine having a hectic day at work and waiting with baited breath for it to end. You can’t look away from the slow ticking of the clock until the moment of bliss when you can finally leave. You briskly pack your stuff to rush home but that’s when your boss shows up and reminds of you of some pending tasks. Almost every working professional will be able to relate to this scenario. That’s probably why so many on Twitter are relating this video of two birds to this very scenario.

Posted on Twitter by IPS officer Arun Bothra, the 9-second-long clip shows a bird trying to fly away when an owl comes in front of it and stops it.

“When you are trying to leave from office a little early and boss arrives,” reads the witty caption.

When you are trying to leave from office a little early and boss arrives 🙄 pic.twitter.com/C4QhnRy9pN — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) February 27, 2020

Looks like people couldn’t help agree with the caption. Posted on February 27, the clip has garnered over 11,000 views and tons of comments. Many found the angry-looking owl relatable to their bosses. While some posted hilarious jokes about the situation, others applauded Bothra for coming up with such an apt and relatable caption for the clip.

What do you think of this clip?