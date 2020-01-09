‘Painter by profession, delivery boy by compulsion,’ Swiggy delivery executive’s talent wows Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 17:53 IST

Most people have little to no conversation with the delivery executive who brings home our food. However, thanks to Twitter user Nikhil George’s exchange with Swiggy delivery executive, Vishal Samjiskar, the Internet has found a talented artist whose work has wowed many.

George posted a tweet about Samjiskar’s paintings and now tweeple can’t stop praising the artist. Many, including director and producer Pooja Bhatt, have enquired about getting paintings done by Samjiskar.

“This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He’s an artist and he is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out!,” George wrote on Twitter.

This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He's an artist and he is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out! pic.twitter.com/3HCMaYSuRx — nikhiilist (@nikhiilist) January 6, 2020

Since being shared on January 6, people have been in awe of the talented artist. The tweet has since collected over 11,000 likes and more than 5,800 retweets - and still counting. People haven’t stopped praising the artist for his wonderful work.

Yes please! 🙏 how does one connect with him? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 7, 2020

Millions of such stories among us, many dreams still developing .. amazing! — Bhanu (@bhanuvachan) January 8, 2020

The tweet even prompted Swiggy to discover the talent of their delivery partner:

Hey Nikhil, thank you for taking the time to bring this to our attention 😀 Talent should always be shared, appreciated and supported. It is great to know that such a talented artist is among us and we would want to do everything possible (cont) https://t.co/0Ch5otPksJ — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 7, 2020

Samjiskar also has an Instagram account. He told Hindustan Times a friend helped him set it up as a way for him to showcase his talent. The posts display some of his work and also include his phone number in case someone would like to get in touch with him.

“Hello everybody, I am Vishal. I am a painter by profession and a delivery boy by compulsion. Would love to earn my daily bread thru’ my hobby and passion,” he says on Instagram.

Artwork by Swiggy delivery partner Vishal Samjiskar.

Samjiskar lives in Mumbai with his family. He describes painting as his hobby and a mode of relaxation. He devotes his day to painting and works with Swiggy part-time.

He told Hindustan Times he’s happy about George’s tweet and now several people are calling him about his paintings and work.

George on the other hand didn’t expect the tweet to go viral. “After delivering the order, he told me that he’s an artist and asked me if I needed any paintings done. I asked him to show me his work. I was impressed,” George told Hindustan Times. “I never expected it to get the response that it did. My phone started buzzing non-stop,” he added.

Swiggy delivery partner Vishal Samjiskar has wowed people with his art work.

According to Swiggy, Vishal Samjiskar joined the company as a delivery executive in 2018 to support himself financially. “Stories like these motivate and inspire us to make the experience all our 2.4+ lakh active delivery partners a rewarding one, while working with them on the opportunity to pursue their short term and long term goals,” says Swiggy.