Pakistan journalist dresses up as emperor, reports news. Videos spark reactions

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:07 IST

Remember the journalist who reported while standing in neck-deep water or the ones who landed in a fight on live television? Turns out, there’s a new addition to the list of bizarre reporting incidents. This time, it’s a journalist dressed as a royal emperor while reporting.

This unusual – and somewhat funny – way of reporting came into light when a video detailing the incident was shared on Twitter. “Pakistan Famous reporter Amin Hafeez in action #PTC” wrote Twitter user Ghulam Abbas Shah. His bio suggests that Shah too belongs from the same profession.

In the video, Hafeez is seen sporting a yellow and green dress along with a headgear while giving his piece-to-camera. He is also seen brandish a sword. Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video collected close to 2.4 lakh views - and the numbers are increasing. Alongside, it has also garnered more than 3,000 likes and over 600 retweets.

Twitter user Naila Inayat too shared a video of the reporting where Hafeez is seen saying his piece in the royal attire. “Look who’s back and how,” she wrote.

Look who's back and how ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/XzxlLeSvbE — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 14, 2020

People had a lot to say on both the videos. The clips ended up sparking a wave of laughter among people. However, there were also a few who appreciated the journalist’s dedication towards his work. Some simply used the laughing emoji to express themselves.

“Tauba tauba...kya natak hai,” joked a Twitter user. “Itna drama!” exclaimed another. “Nice acting,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?