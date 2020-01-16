e-paper
Pakistan journalist dresses up as emperor, reports news. Videos spark reactions

Pakistan journalist dresses up as emperor, reports news. Videos spark reactions

The unusual way of reporting came into light when a video detailing the incident was shared on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:07 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Collectively the videos have gathered lakhs of views.
Collectively the videos have gathered lakhs of views. (Twitter/@ghulamabbasshah)
         

Remember the journalist who reported while standing in neck-deep water or the ones who landed in a fight on live television? Turns out, there’s a new addition to the list of bizarre reporting incidents. This time, it’s a journalist dressed as a royal emperor while reporting.

This unusual – and somewhat funny – way of reporting came into light when a video detailing the incident was shared on Twitter. “Pakistan Famous reporter Amin Hafeez in action #PTC” wrote Twitter user Ghulam Abbas Shah. His bio suggests that Shah too belongs from the same profession.

In the video, Hafeez is seen sporting a yellow and green dress along with a headgear while giving his piece-to-camera. He is also seen brandish a sword. Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video collected close to 2.4 lakh views - and the numbers are increasing. Alongside, it has also garnered more than 3,000 likes and over 600 retweets.

Twitter user Naila Inayat too shared a video of the reporting where Hafeez is seen saying his piece in the royal attire. “Look who’s back and how,” she wrote.

People had a lot to say on both the videos. The clips ended up sparking a wave of laughter among people. However, there were also a few who appreciated the journalist’s dedication towards his work. Some simply used the laughing emoji to express themselves.

“Tauba tauba...kya natak hai,” joked a Twitter user. “Itna drama!” exclaimed another. “Nice acting,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

