Pakistani man bags record for most clay targets punched in 1 minute. Guess how many?

Pakistani man bags record for most clay targets punched in 1 minute. Guess how many?

Muhammad Rashid holds many martial arts Guinness World Records titles.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:55 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Muhammad Rashid.
The image shows Muhammad Rashid. (YouTube/@Guinness World Records)
         

Muhammad Rashid, a martial artist from Pakistan, bagged a Guinness World Records title by punching through 62 clay sporting targets in one minute. His great precision and excellent skill may amaze you.

Posted on the official YouTube channel of the Guinness World Records, this recording is almost two minutes long. “Most Clay Targets Punched in One Minute - Guinness World Records,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip opens to a shot of Rashid standing in front of a poster. An individual standing on his side starts throwing sporting clay targets in front of the martial artist. Rashid breaks each one of them with a gloved fist.

Check out this incredible feat here:

If that video left you feeling a little astounded, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has accumulated nearly 76,000 views and almost 3,000 likes.

Here is what netizens’ had to say about the share. One person wrote, “What a legend. I’m such an amateur I always break them with a shotgun”.

Another individual wrote, “OMG, he is a legend. Imagine being iron-fisted”. “The guy who threw the plates is also a legend,” read one comment under the share.

Rashid is no newbie when it comes to achieving Guinness World Records. He also holds a record for most walnuts crushed by hand in one minute as well as most bottle caps unscrewed with a kick in 30 seconds and many others.

What are your thoughts on this post?

