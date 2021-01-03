e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Pangolin rescued few days back released in forest area in Odisha

Pangolin rescued few days back released in forest area in Odisha

The health condition of the pangolin was monitored for a few days and now it is fit to be introduced in the ecosystem.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 17:58 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Cuttack, Odisha
The image shows the rescued pangolin.
A pangolin that was rescued by an Athagarh Forest Division team in Cuttack from smugglers a few days back, was released in the forest on Saturday.

While talking to ANI, Sasmita Lenka, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Athagarh said a total of 13 smugglers were arrested in the last one year in cases related to Pangolin smuggling.

“Few days back, we rescued one pangolin from some smugglers. It was in an ill condition. So, we kept it under our observation. The health condition of the pangolin was monitored for a few days and now it is fit to be introduced in the ecosystem and we relocated it in the reserve forest on Saturday,” Lenka said.

“Within the last one year, we have also arrested 13 smugglers in cases related to Pangolin smuggling,” she added.

