Bird gets a second chance at flying with its new prosthetic wings. See pics

The Unusual Pet, a veterinarian clinic where the bird was treated, took to Facebook to share the story.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 29, 2020 13:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows 12-week-old Green Cheek Conure named Wei Wei.
Let’s make you day a little brighter with the story of a flightless Parakeet t that has now got a second chance at flying. Excessive trimming of wings restricted this beautiful 12-week-old bird named Wei Wei from flying. Thanks to Dr Catherine Apuli, it will again spread wings and fly high. Apuli fitted Wei Wei with a prosthetic pair of wings.

The Unusual Pet, a veterinarian clinic where the bird was treated, took to Facebook to share the story and images of the bird.

“This beautiful 12-week-old Green Cheek Conure named Wei Wei flew in for its very first health check and signed up for our Flystart package,” they wrote.

“During the health exam, it was noted that Wei Wei’s wings were trimmed too short and too many of her feathers had been cut previously. The owner advised us that Wei Wei couldn’t fly at all and was falling to the ground when she attempted to fly,” the clinic added.

The post then explained how the doctor gave her new wings. Just not flying, this will also “prevent Wei Wei from heavy falls and injury.”

prosthetic wings given to Wei Wei.
That’s not the end of the good news. Turns out, the bird will “moult her feathers and grow new wing feathers” when it grows a little old.

Here’s the full post:

The post, since being shared, received lots of love from people. While some praised the doctor for helping the Wei Wei, others wrote that people should be careful during wing trimming. A few also wrote that they have feathers which they would like to donate to the clinic.

“Beautiful imping job. There is definitely an art to it,” wrote a Facebook user. “I have lots of feathers to donate. How can we make that possible?” commented another. “I didn’t know this was even possible! How do they attach them? That is so amazing!” wrote a third.

What do you think?

