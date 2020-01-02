Passenger urinates on airport terminal, video disgusts people

it-s-viral

Travelling may present us with all sorts of uncomfortable situation. However, there are times when these instances turn out to be downright disgusting. Case in point, one such video of a passenger urinating while waiting at an airport’s terminal has left people horrified – and somewhat repulsed.

In the video, a man urinates while sitting on a chair at the airport’s waiting area. As he goes about with his business, a few horrified passengers sitting nearby looks on. The video was shared by Instagram page Passenger Shamming just a day back.

From being repulsed to shaming the man, people dropped all sorts of comments. While some wondered how someone can urinate publically, others wrote that they hope that the man is arrested. A few took a hilarious route to comment on the video. Some wondered why the other passengers aren’t stopping the man, while others shared similar experiences.

“Why isn’t anyone doing anything about this? Just sitting there watching?” wrote an Instagram user. “This sums up my 2019,” commented another.

“Lol I am not even surprised at this after what I witnessed two hours ago. A girl pulled down her pants and peed in front of the car next to ours. Didn’t think she knew we were in it, dark and a slight tint but I laughed so hard and she pulled up her pants so quickly that I’m sure she went back to her vehicle with piss on her pant,” shared a third. “Umm my dog would know better than to do that. People disgust me,” wrote a fourth.