Pet parrot hums this beautiful tune while his hooman plays the guitar. Watch this talented duo

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 17:56 IST

Spending time with one’s beloved pet can be an extremely fruitful exercise. And, a unique pet and parent duo are enjoying some quality time by sharpening their musical talents while hanging out together.

Posted on Youtube from parrot parent Frank Magilo’s account on July 17, this clip is just a little over one minute long. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “Give a little bit,” referring to the title of the song the multi-coloured bird is humming. The description of the post highlights that the parrot, named Tico, performs with his hooman under the title ‘Tico & the man’.

The recording shows the birdie perched atop a wooden surface. The pet parent, outside the frame, starts strumming on the guitar as soon as the film begins. Taking his cue, Tico joins in with his melodious voice. Check out this astounding performance here:

Since being shared, this post has received quite a lot of love. Here is what netizens had to say about Tico & the man.

One person said, “Omg so... Words fail me. I am in love with a parrot”. Another individual wrote, “My husband just asked me yesterday morning if Tico had any new videos! We love it”.

“Do more videos! I can’t get enough!” requested a YouTube user. “Aww Tico, you’re wonderful!” proclaimed somebody else.

Though relatively new to the Internet, it looks like Tico & the man have already built a following. Check out Frank Magilo’s channel for more singing videos of Tico, the parrot.

