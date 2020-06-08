e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This guitarist playing for two parrots is the wholesome content you’ll need today. Watch

This guitarist playing for two parrots is the wholesome content you’ll need today. Watch

The little green listeners, with red beaks, seem to be quite mesmerized by the tune of the guitar. With occasional sounds of encouragement and enjoyment, they help enhance this special performance.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 08, 2020 19:36 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A professional guitarist, Jatin Talukdar is seen doing an unplugged acoustic set for a private audience of two parrots.
A professional guitarist, Jatin Talukdar is seen doing an unplugged acoustic set for a private audience of two parrots.(Facebook/@Jatin Talukdar)
         

Music is a rejuvenating balm for the soul whether one is bored or sad. During these difficult times, the need for music is more than ever. The Internet never fails to amaze us with all the talented musicians who take their jamming session online so that people sitting at home don’t have to miss such gigs. But it turns out humans aren’t the only ones who enjoy such music sessions. Here’s a guitarist from Mumbai who performed for an unusual audience at his home. This wholesome clip will definitely fill your heart with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

The clip posted on Facebook by Jatin Talukdar shows him sitting in front of a window. A professional guitarist, Talukdar is seen doing an unplugged acoustic set for a private audience of two parrots. The little green listeners, with red beaks, seem to be quite mesmerized by the tune of the guitar. With occasional sounds of encouragement and enjoyment, they help enhance this special performance.

These special parrots became friends with the guitarist not quite long ago. “This felt like a real gig experience with a different audience altogether, where some people really get into the music, jam along, while others chill around, and enjoy the gig!” reads a part of the caption.

Talukdar has named the two birds Jim and Kairi and they are a part of the Talukdar family now.

Take a look at Talukdar’s full jamming session with Jim and Kairi below:

The clip has garnered over 62,000 views and numerous comments from netizens. While some people were pleasantly surprised at this unusual gig and expressed their astonishment, others found it pleasant and positive.

“It’s crazy how the union is happening between you guys. It is just too special seeing it. I can’t even imagine what you must be feeling right now,” writes a Facebook user. “This is the best video I’ve come across during lockdown,” comments another.

“Oh my heart! This is adorable,” says a third.

What do you think about this human-bird guitar gig?

tags
top news
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Delhi Lt Governor overrules AAP’s decision to reserve hospitals for residents
Delhi Lt Governor overrules AAP’s decision to reserve hospitals for residents
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
Live: With 154 new cases, Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nears 5,000
Live: With 154 new cases, Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nears 5,000
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In