Home / It's Viral / Piyush Goyal shares how to get free platform ticket at Anand Vihar railway station. Watch

Piyush Goyal shares how to get free platform ticket at Anand Vihar railway station. Watch

Piyush Goyal’s video has already gathered over 87,000 views - and counting.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 21, 2020 14:24 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Piyush Goyal’s video prompted all sorts of reactions.
Piyush Goyal’s video prompted all sorts of reactions. (Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
         

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, a few hours back, took to Twitter to share a video which has now left people surprised and amused. Goyal’s post shows the way by which one can get free platform ticket at Anand Vihar terminal railway station. It’s by doing sit ups.

Written in Hindi, the translated caption of Piyush Goyal’s tweet reads “Savings with fitness.” “To encourage fitness, we have started an unusual experiment in Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station,” the minister wrote.

In the following lines he explained that a new machine has been installed in the station. People can do exercise in front of the machine to get free platform ticket.

In the video, a person is seen doing sit ups in front of the machine. He does so quite a few times and ultimately a ticket comes out from the machine.

Since being shared, the video quickly piqued people’s interest. Till now, it has gathered over 87,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also received more than 15,000 likes and close to 4,200 retweets. People dropped varied comments on the post.

“Great,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wonderful initiative. Till we saw such experimental machines only in western countries but now India also has joined them for this good work which will create awareness for fitness. Thank-you sir,” excitedly commented another. “Wow this is really great. Great Innovation to motivate for fitness,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this initiative?

