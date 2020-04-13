Piyush Goyal shares video of Indian Railways’ Ro-Ro service, it wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 20:29 IST

To expedite movement of goods and efficient supply of essential commodities, Indian Railways introduced Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) services a few years back. It’s a service in which goods-filled trucks are loaded on to railway wagons and transported from one place to another. What’s interesting is that one carriage can carry several trucks at the same time.

A video of one such train carrying several trucks was recently shared on Twitter by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. “Ensuring speedy and efficient supply of essential commodities, Railways has upscaled transportation by using Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) facilities to carry loaded trucks,” Goyal tweeted. He then mentioned the Ro-Ro service ran in the Konkan belt to fulfil people’s needs amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ensuring speedy & efficient supply of essential commodities, Railways has upscaled transportation by using Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) facilities to carry loaded trucks.



Take a look at yesterday’s Ro-Ro service in the Konkan belt, fulfilling people's need amid COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/asvDXNxRHX — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 12, 2020

Since being shared a day ago, the video has already piqued people’s interest which is clear from over 1.3 lakh views it has accumulated till now. Along with more than 15,000 likes and about 3,200 retweets, people also dropped varied comments on the post.

“Best Supply Chain video I have ever seen,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is great. We should expand this service beyond lockdown as well for faster trade,” tweeted another. “Railways are working incessantly for the comfort of people which is highly laudable,” wrote a third.