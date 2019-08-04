Plane lands on a busy road, freaky video captured on police dashcam

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:42 IST

In a shocking incident, a single-prop airplane experiencing a fuel-system malfunction made an emergency landing on a highway in Parkland, Washington. The incident was, reportedly, captured in State Trooper Clint Thompson’s dashcam.

The video, which is now being shared by many on different social media platforms, shows a plane gliding down at the middle of a busy road. Eventually, it stops just before an intersection. Then, the pilot gets out and removes the plane from the middle of the road with help of the State Trooper.

Take a look at the video:

Trooper Thompson’s dash cam video capturing this morning’s events! Great job by the pilot and trooper! pic.twitter.com/7X0uWYJ9fc — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2019

Shared on August 2, the video attracted lots of comments from people. Here’s how they reacted:

Beyond belief. There are no words. Impressive job completed in the sky and on the ground. So thankful all are safe. I cannot help but wonder how many guardian angels intervened as well. The impossible, made possible, all captured in this video! — kathyofnp (@kokelleyfnp) August 1, 2019

At least he stopped for the red light! — ndmonkey (@ndmonkey79) August 1, 2019

I like how ppl just driving by like no big deal! — Bluliner (@bluliner) August 1, 2019

“I was flying to work and my engine quit and made a forced landing on Pac. Ave.,” the pilot, David Acklam, told KOMO, reports Business Insider. “I would like to thank the trooper for what he did probably saved me from serious injury or death and somebody else from getting in a car crash with the plane,” he further added.

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 18:42 IST