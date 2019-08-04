e-paper
Plane lands on a busy road, freaky video captured on police dashcam

The video, which is now being shared by many on different social media platforms, shows a plane gliding down at the middle of a busy road.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The incident was captured on State Trooper Clint Thompson’s dashcam.
The incident was captured on State Trooper Clint Thompson’s dashcam. (Twitter/@wspd1pio)
         

In a shocking incident, a single-prop airplane experiencing a fuel-system malfunction made an emergency landing on a highway in Parkland, Washington. The incident was, reportedly, captured in State Trooper Clint Thompson’s dashcam.

The video, which is now being shared by many on different social media platforms, shows a plane gliding down at the middle of a busy road. Eventually, it stops just before an intersection. Then, the pilot gets out and removes the plane from the middle of the road with help of the State Trooper.

Take a look at the video: 

Shared on August 2, the video attracted lots of comments from people. Here’s how they reacted:

“I was flying to work and my engine quit and made a forced landing on Pac. Ave.,” the pilot, David Acklam, told KOMO, reports Business Insider. “I would like to thank the trooper for what he did probably saved me from serious injury or death and somebody else from getting in a car crash with the plane,” he further added.

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 18:42 IST

