e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Plane lands on highway amid traffic in Minnesota, US. Watch

Plane lands on highway amid traffic in Minnesota, US. Watch

Minnesota Department of Transportation took to Twitter to share the video of the plane landing on a highway.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People couldn’t stop praising the pilot.
People couldn’t stop praising the pilot. (Facebook/@Ramsey County Deputy’s Federation)
         

Commuters on a highway in Minnesota, US were greeted with a surreal sight when a plane landed on the road amid traffic. A video of the incident has now made its way onto Twitter and left most surprised – and some with questions.

Minnesota Department of Transportation took to Twitter to share the video. In the caption they mentioned that the plane landed on Interstate 35W. “While this isn’t *quite* what we mean by a “multimodal transportation system,” we’re glad no one was injured and are impressed by the pilot’s effort to #zippermerge from above!” they added.

The video shows a small plane hovering above the street and eventually landing amid the traffic. Thankfully, safely and without causing any harm.

Since being shared, the video has attracted tons of comments from people. There were many who praised the pilot. Here’s what they had to say.

The Ramsey County Deputy’s Federation, also took to Facebook to share some added information about the incident. Ramsey Country is an area in Minnesota.

They wrote that the pilot made an emergency landing on the highway due to engine failure. “Deputies arrived on scene, they checked on all parties involved and, thankfully, at this time, no injuries are being reported!” they added.

Take a look at the post:

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
Ranjitsinh Disale wins $1 million prize, shares half with other finalists
Ranjitsinh Disale wins $1 million prize, shares half with other finalists
China has eradicated absolute poverty: President Xi Jinping
China has eradicated absolute poverty: President Xi Jinping
HTLS 2020: A pill that can reverse ageing? Yes, it will be possible, says Dr Sinclair
HTLS 2020: A pill that can reverse ageing? Yes, it will be possible, says Dr Sinclair
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In