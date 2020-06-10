e-paper
Home / It's Viral / PM Narendra Modi shares ‘very good news’ about lions living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest

PM Narendra Modi shares ‘very good news’ about lions living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared four images of the majestic Asiatic Lion living in Gir Forest in Gujarat.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared four images along with his tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared four images along with his tweet. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to both Twitter and Instagram to share some “very good news” about the majestic Asiatic lions living in the Gir Forest in Gujarat.

“Two very good news: Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, is up by almost 29%. Geographically, distribution area is up by 36%,” the prime minister wrote. Then he praised “the people of Gujarat” whose “efforts have led to this excellent feat.”

PM Modi also shared four images of the majestic beings and they are gorgeous.

While one image shows a yawning lioness, another shows a family of lions. Take a look at the tweet to know about the other two pictures:

People shared varied comments on both the posts. While some were elated by the news, others commented on the beauty of the wild animals. There were also a few who congratulated the entire Gujarat Forest Department.

“Great news sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow! Great news! It gives me immense pleasure and feeling of contentment when I see such positive news of nature and wildlife,” expressed another.

Instagram users too shared similar reactions. “This is such amazing news,” wrote a user of the photo and video sharing platform. “Proud of my Gujarat,” expressed another.

What do you think?

