Prior to Donald Trump’s Taj Mahal visit in Agra, 5 langurs deployed. Here’s why

The US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are scheduled to visit Taj Mahal on February 24.

The langurs are long-tailed monkeys (representational image).
The langurs are long-tailed monkeys (representational image).
         

Despite heavy security arrangement for US President Donald Trump, the security agencies are worried about monkeys who create misery in Agra. To tackle it, the security agencies have deployed five langurs (long-tailed monkeys) on the route of Trump’s convoy.

The US President and his wife Melania Trump are scheduled to visit Taj Mahal on February 24.

Heavy security arrangements have been made. According to sources, the internal security of Trump and his family is being handled by the American Secret Services, 10 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of PAC and NSG commandos have been deployed for the external security.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have for the first time given mud-cap treatment to the graves of Emperor Shahjahan and Empress Mumtaz Mahal.

