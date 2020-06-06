e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Private jet, at Rs 1.6 lakh per seat, to fly six pets from Delhi to Mumbai

Private jet, at Rs 1.6 lakh per seat, to fly six pets from Delhi to Mumbai

The jet will fly pets that were stranded in Delhi when the lockdown was announced back to Mumbai.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:16 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Four pets, including two Shih Tzus, a Golden Retriever and a Lady Pheasant bird are booked on the jet.
Four pets, including two Shih Tzus, a Golden Retriever and a Lady Pheasant bird are booked on the jet.
         

A few pets in Delhi will soon be reunited with their owners in Mumbai. A private jet is set to fly six pets that were stranded in Delhi when the lockdown was announced back to Mumbai. Deepika Singh, a 25-year-old cyber security researcher in Mumbai set the ball rolling for this plan, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Singh came up with the idea of an all-pet flight while making arrangements to fly back some of her relatives from Delhi who refused to travel with pets. “Some people wanted to travel with their pets but when the others refused, I decided to arrange for another jet,” Singh told ThePrint.

Singh eventually contacted Accretion Aviation and set the plan in motion for an all-pet private jet.

“The cost per seat stands at Rs 1.6 lakh which is already a little steep and if we do not find six passengers it will be even costlier,” Singh told Mumbai Mirror. Two more pet passengers are needed since four pets, including two Shih Tzus, a Golden Retriever and a Lady Pheasant bird are already set to fly on the jet.

The pets will reportedly be accompanied by handlers and necessary precautions and screenings will also take place. The journey is set to take place in mid-June.

tags
top news
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
LIVE: Russia reports more than 8,500 cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours
LIVE: Russia reports more than 8,500 cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours
Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
9,887 Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In