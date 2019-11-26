Professor looks after student’s baby so she can prep for test, wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:05 IST

Motherhood can be pretty challenging. Taking care of the baby along with juggling daily chores is nothing less than a Herculean task. But this young mother found help from an unexpected source and the Internet is all for it.

A picture posted on Twitter shows a professor taking care of a baby during class. The tweet explains that the mother, a student in the class, needed to prep for her test do her professor offered to help her out with the baby.

“After getting off a 10 hour shift and picking her up, I had to go straight to class 45 minutes late because class starts exactly the time I get off. My professor took her from my hands and taught class so I would be able to review before our test. I’m forever grateful,” the Twitter user wrote in the caption.

After getting off a 10 hour shift and picking her up, I had to go straight to class 45 minutes late because class starts exactly the time I get off. My professor took her from my hands and taught class so I would be able to review before our test. I’m forever grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Myhuv5cFRo — 🌸 (@dawnyates_) November 22, 2019

She also clarified that she isn’t a single mother and her baby’s father helps out unconditionally as well. However, this was a rare situation when she had no choice but to take her baby to class.

Side Note: just because I didn’t mention anything about her father in the post does not mean he is not in her life. He does everything for our little girl. It was just ONE day out of the entire semester I had to take her with me. People that KNOW me know he is apart of our life! — 🌸 (@dawnyates_) November 23, 2019

The tweet, posted on November 22, has garnered more than one lakh likes and almost 1,000 retweets. The professor’s heartwarming gesture has been highly appreciated by netizens. Many have related to the hard life of a working mother and expressed their concern about how attending a class after working a ten hour shift is not an easy task.

Your professor is awesome for that. I know how it is to work full-time, and go to school, and parent, so Kudos to you both for being hard working parents. I’ve taken my lil guy to work a few times, because she was still at work and we got bills to pay, feel me? — Myron Green II (@MyronGII) November 25, 2019

MY HEARRRRTTT🥺♥️ — Gilmarie (@eiramligs) November 24, 2019

The professor tweeted back showing her humble gratitude for the post

All I can say is wow! I didn’t know this picture was taken, was just doing what should’ve been done. Love all my students and want you to succeed. I know all too well what it’s like to be a mom trying to go to school. Hugs sweetie! Thanks for the kind words. — barbiehicks_edu (@barbiehicks_edu) November 24, 2019

What do you think of this heartwarming post?

