Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Professor looks after student’s baby so she can prep for test, wins Twitter

A picture posted on Twitter shows a professor taking care of a baby during class.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet, posted on November 22, has garnered more than one lakh likes and almost 1,000 retweets.
The tweet, posted on November 22, has garnered more than one lakh likes and almost 1,000 retweets.(Twitter)
         

Motherhood can be pretty challenging. Taking care of the baby along with juggling daily chores is nothing less than a Herculean task. But this young mother found help from an unexpected source and the Internet is all for it.

A picture posted on Twitter shows a professor taking care of a baby during class. The tweet explains that the mother, a student in the class, needed to prep for her test do her professor offered to help her out with the baby.

“After getting off a 10 hour shift and picking her up, I had to go straight to class 45 minutes late because class starts exactly the time I get off. My professor took her from my hands and taught class so I would be able to review before our test. I’m forever grateful,” the Twitter user wrote in the caption.

She also clarified that she isn’t a single mother and her baby’s father helps out unconditionally as well. However, this was a rare situation when she had no choice but to take her baby to class.

The tweet, posted on November 22, has garnered more than one lakh likes and almost 1,000 retweets. The professor’s heartwarming gesture has been highly appreciated by netizens. Many have related to the hard life of a working mother and expressed their concern about how attending a class after working a ten hour shift is not an easy task.

The professor tweeted back showing her humble gratitude for the post

What do you think of this heartwarming post?

Also read | Student couldn't find a sitter. So, professor held baby during 3-hour class

Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Ajit Pawar with us, Uddhav Thackeray to be CM’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes India’s only car to breach 38 lakh sales frontier
Airport Tyrant Syndrome: Officials who treat passengers with contempt
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
