e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Pune Police’s recent tweet is a treat for Potterheads. Seen it yet?

Pune Police’s recent tweet is a treat for Potterheads. Seen it yet?

Pune Police shared a message about cyber security through this Harry Potter-themed tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:43 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pune Police shared a deleted scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
Pune Police shared a deleted scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. (Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)
         

If you identify yourself as a Potterhead, chances re you know what’s special about today. For the uninitiated, read muggles, July 31 is considered a special day since it’s Harry Potter’s birthday. Pune Police’s Twitter handle has not only acknowledged the day but also referenced it to share an important message in their latest tweet.

In a bid to share a message about cyber security, Pune Police shared a deleted scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in which Professor McGonagall expresses her shock over a student (Neville Longbottom) who wrote down all the passwords and left the note lying around.

“The most magical way to keep cyber threat at bay - keep your passwords to yourself. Always,” says the tweet posted along with the tiny clip.

Mumbai Police also shared a similar Harry Potter themed tweet to remind people to stay home with a scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in which Harry visits the Weasley’s home for the first time.

If you’re a fan of the books and films of this magical universe, chances are these tweets have hit you right in the feels and may have even inspired you to binge watch the entire series all over again.

What do you think about these Harry Potter-themed tweets with important messages?

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’
Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
WhatsApp to soon let you mute group chats forever
WhatsApp to soon let you mute group chats forever
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In