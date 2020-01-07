e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Pune Police’s witty ‘his highness’ reply wins Twitter

Pune Police’s witty ‘his highness’ reply wins Twitter

Pune police dished out a witty reply to a post of a Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Pune
Pune Police replied to a post by a Twitter user.
Pune Police replied to a post by a Twitter user. (Twitter/@Pankaj91187527)
         

Pune Police on Tuesday again won hearts on Twitter with its witty replies on the micro blogging platform. It all started when a user posted a picture of a scooter and tagged Pune police. What’s interesting to notice in the image is a crown’s picture on the number plate which occupied the maximum space.

The department replied to the picture but in a witty manner which has tickled people’s funny bone. “His Highness will unfortunately have to oblige us with a challan soon!” the department wrote in the post’s caption. Further, they also used the hashtags #TrafficRules #TrafficViolation.

Since being shared on January 7, the post has gathered close to 2,500 likes and almost 400 retweets. Also, several people dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

“There are so many Kings and Queens riding bike in Pune,” wrote a Twitter user. “Whoever is handling the account, deserves appreciation,” wrote another.

“Nowadays you are conveying messages with very subtle intelligent humour. And you have an eye for minute detail and your puns are spontaneous. Great work police force,” praised a third.

Here’s what others tweeted:

What do you think of this tweet?

tags
top news
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
From convict’s weight to drop height: What prison rules say about hanging
From convict’s weight to drop height: What prison rules say about hanging
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE: Shardul Thakur strikes, Sri Lanka nine down
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE: Shardul Thakur strikes, Sri Lanka nine down
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Over 50 killed, 190 injured in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
Over 50 killed, 190 injured in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
Deepika Padukone reaches JNU’s Sabarmati, shows solidarity with students
Deepika Padukone reaches JNU’s Sabarmati, shows solidarity with students
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news