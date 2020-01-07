Pune Police’s witty ‘his highness’ reply wins Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:33 IST

Pune Police on Tuesday again won hearts on Twitter with its witty replies on the micro blogging platform. It all started when a user posted a picture of a scooter and tagged Pune police. What’s interesting to notice in the image is a crown’s picture on the number plate which occupied the maximum space.

The department replied to the picture but in a witty manner which has tickled people’s funny bone. “His Highness will unfortunately have to oblige us with a challan soon!” the department wrote in the post’s caption. Further, they also used the hashtags #TrafficRules #TrafficViolation.

His highness will unfortunately have to oblige us with a Challan soon! 📃 #TrafficRules #TrafficViolation https://t.co/rgq6OFInSF — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 7, 2020

Since being shared on January 7, the post has gathered close to 2,500 likes and almost 400 retweets. Also, several people dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

“There are so many Kings and Queens riding bike in Pune,” wrote a Twitter user. “Whoever is handling the account, deserves appreciation,” wrote another.

“Nowadays you are conveying messages with very subtle intelligent humour. And you have an eye for minute detail and your puns are spontaneous. Great work police force,” praised a third.

Here’s what others tweeted:

Would love to see His Highness face on receiving the challan🤣



Superb @PuneCityPolice pic.twitter.com/C6nrvODD9P — Fida (@FidaShaw24) January 7, 2020

Looks like English teacher is handling this account pic.twitter.com/WzuIKJnb7r — Vivek K (@VivekKhirid) January 7, 2020

