Pune’s singing cop mesmerizes people with melodious rendition of Kabir Singh’s Tera Ban Jaunga. Watch

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 10:47 IST

A Pune policeman has now become an Internet sensation after a video of him singing a rendition of a hit Hindi song has left lakhs impressed. Sagar Ghorpade shared a cover of the song Tera Ban Janunga from Shahid Kapoor starrar film Kabir Singh. And, it’s mesmerising.

Shared on his personal YouTube channel, he sings the song in a professional studio setting while dressed up in his official uniform. He brilliantly sings the song in a phenomenal voice and that’s what has made him a social media sensation.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 8.5 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 73,000 likes. The smooth sound of Ghorpade is delightful and the Internet thinks that too. Here’s what they commented on the video.

“Wow amazing. When you took your first not in the line, I astonished Such an interesting Voice. India will soon hear it Best of Luck!!” wrote a YouTube user. “If anyone close eyes and listen I challenge if anyone can guess that it’s done by a non-professional. Very melodious. Kudos to your voice,” praised another. “Salute to the Indian police who not only protect the people but have the greatest talent to outstand anybody,” wrote a third.

This is not the only cover song he shared. In fact, his channel has a total of five videos and with just that he has now garnered over 40,000 subscribers. Here’s another video of him singing Tum Hi Aana from the film Marjaavaan, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra.

A few days back, a policeman from Jammu and Kashmir stole people’s hearts with his rap on life and dreams.