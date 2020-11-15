e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Puppy shark doo: Adorable clip of doggo prancing around beach may melt your heart. Watch

Puppy shark doo: Adorable clip of doggo prancing around beach may melt your heart. Watch

We are no shark experts but this is probably the cutest ‘shark you’ll see today.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 19:54 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Nala the puppy dressed in a shark costume.
The image shows Nala the puppy dressed in a shark costume.(Instagram/@nala_thegoldenfluff)
         

Cute little puppies dressed in adorable costumes can easily melt one’s heart. And this video of Nala the golden retriever puppy dressed in a shark costume perfectly proves the case. Shared on Instagram, the clip can easily make you say aww repeatedly.

The video starts with a shot of Nala wearing a blue shark costume on the beach. With the popular song Baby Shark playing in the background, the little puppy can be seen exploring the beach while carrying a stick in its mouth.

“Warning: Puppy Shark on the loose,” reads the caption.

Check out the adorable clip:

Posted on November 10, the clip has garnered over 2.7 lakh views along with tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable puppy and showered their love in the form of heart emojis.

“Sharky made me smile,” commented an Instagram user. “So cute! Even dancing in time to the music at the end,” wrote another. “Such a scary shark omg! I’m dying at its cuteness,” said a third.

“Cutest baby shark sighting,” gushed a fourth.

What do you think of this cute video?

