Python swallows entire beach towel. Watch moment it was pulled out whole

The snake, named Monty, was brought in to the hospital after she was seen eating the towel the night before.

Feb 26, 2020 14:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A python, Monty, was taken to an animal hospital after it managed to swallow a beach towel whole.
A python, Monty, was taken to an animal hospital after it managed to swallow a beach towel whole.(Facebook/ SASH)
         

Talk about biting off more than one can chew! In a bizarre incident, a python had to be taken to an animal hospital after it managed to swallow a beach towel whole. The hospital has shared a video of the exact moment said towel was pulled out from snake and no, it doesn’t make for an easy watch.

SASH - Small Animal Specialist Hospital that’s shared the clip on Facebook described the incident has both ‘unusual and extraordinary’. The post details that the snake brought in, named Monty, is an 18-year-old female Jungle Carpet Python. Monty was brought in to the hospital after she was seen eating the towel the night before.

In order to treat Monty, she had to be anaesthetised and radiographs were taken to find the edge of the towel.

“A flexible endoscope was placed down Monty’s gastrointestinal tract, which allowed us to visualise the end of the towel sitting in her stomach,” says the post. “With assistance from our internal medicine team, very long forceps were placed through the endoscope and used to grasp the towel,” it says further.

The towel was then removed from the snake’s gastrointestinal tract. “It was smiles all round and we’re happy to report that both Monty and the beach towel have lived to see another day!” says the post.

The video shows the entire process and may not be very easy to watch.

The video has collected quite a few reactions from people on Facebook.

“OMG! What a story and incredible work from the team! Good to hear that Monty is on the mend,” says a Facebook user. “Wow! So clever! What would make the snake eat a towel?” wonders another.

What do you think of this video?

