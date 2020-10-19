e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Python wraps itself around woman’s leg. Watch what happens next

Python wraps itself around woman’s leg. Watch what happens next

The video will you scared but also impressed.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:51 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The officer helping unwrap the python from the woman’s leg.
The officer helping unwrap the python from the woman’s leg. (Facebook/Queensland Police Service)
         

“On a scale of no worries to HELL NO, which would you be in this sssscenario?” says a post shared by Queensland Police Service on Facebook. By ‘this scenario’ they mean if you were in the place of this woman in Australia who had a python wrapped around her leg. Are you shuddering just by reading this? Wait till you watch the video.

The clip shows a cop helping to uncoil the python from the woman’s leg. What’s interesting is how calm they both were during the situation.

According to 7NEWS, the Queensland resident noticed her cat had cornered a wild carpet python. Since the woman is a snake owner herself, she set out to rescue the reptile. However, the python panicked and wrapped itself around her leg. Unable to uncoil the huge snake herself, she was forced to call emergency services.

In the video, captured on a cop’s bodycam, you hear one of the officer’s saying, “You’re in a bit of a pickle!”

The two then proceed to remove the snake from her leg. “If I had a friend over or someone, I, we, could’ve sorted it,” the woman says in the video.

Eventually, once they manage to remove the snake off her leg, she proceeds to carry it to some bushes close by and sets it free.

Watch the incident in the video below:

Shared on October 16, the video has collected almost 8,000 reactions and more than 5,800 comments. Several people have posted reactions, mentioning specially how calm the woman was considering it was a wild snake.

“Do you want some help getting him back in his pen… He’s not mine, he’s wild,” wrote a Facebook user mentioning the conversation between the two. “I personally would be passed out cold and not know what was going on,” shared another.

“Harmless Carpet Python... I thought the police woman was amazing and knew what she was doing... The victim knew what she was doing too but just needed that little bit of help to remove the python,” posted a third. “Can’t believe how calm she is. Well done everyone,” added a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

tags
top news
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork, says PM Modi
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork, says PM Modi
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
IPL 2020 Live Score: Jadeja eyes boundaries in final over
IPL 2020 Live Score: Jadeja eyes boundaries in final over
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
‘Farooq Abdullah kept at ED office for 5 hours despite his age’: People’s Alliance attacks Centre
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejriwal on stubble burning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In