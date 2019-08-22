Rabbit or raven: Viral video sparks confusion on Twitter. What do you see?

it-s-viral

Remember that viral photo of a cat that confused many on the Internet and had several people convinced it was a crow? Well, a similar illusion has been shared on online again and this time too, many have been left bewildered. That’s the thing with illusions and the Internet - they just can’t seem to get enough.

The video was shared by Twitter user Dan Quintana on August 18. It shows him stroking a black creature. The confusion sets in when you read the caption he’s posted with the clip. “Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose,” says the tweet.

Now chances are you see a raven enjoying being pampered but the caption confuses people into believing it’s a rabbit. Take a look:

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

The clip has gone all kinds of viral and collected over 8.2 million views, some 61,000 ‘likes’ and more than 16,000 retweets - and still counting. People have been posting a ton of reactions about the video and the creature captured in it.

“Seriously what am I looking at? I can’t handle this kind of mental pressure right now,” says a Twitter user. “This is a bird. Look. Feathers. Not fur. Feathers!” says another. “I still don’t know if it’s a rabbit or a crow,” says another.

What do you think about this video?

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 17:46 IST