Rabindranath Tagore has a dinosaur named after him. Did you know?

It was the first complete mounted dinosaur skeleton discovered in 1960s.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
The skeleton of the dinosaur named after Rabindranath Tagore was discovered in Adilabad.
Most Indians are acquainted with the name Rabindranath Tagore. Not just as the writer of India’s national anthem but also as the nation’s first Nobel laureate and creator of hundreds of acclaimed literary pieces. In short, Tagore is an important name in the cultural history of this country. However, did you know that there’s also a dinosaur named after Rabindranath Tagore?

Though not a recent news, the information again piqued people’s interests when IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a post on October 22 on Twitter. “Do you know Rabindranath Tagore has a dinosaur named after him?” wrote Kaswan. He then revealed that the name is Barapasaurus Tagorei.

The animal, which once walked through India, was “18 metre long and 7 tonned dinosaur,” Kaswan penned down. “It was the first complete mounted dinosaur skeleton discovered in 1960s,” he further wrote.

Here’s his full tweet:

People dropped all sorts of comments on his tweet. While some were surprised, some praised Kaswan for sharing the information.

Later, Kaswan dropped another tweet mentioning the places in India where dinosaur fossils are displayed.

Did you know about this connection between Rabindranath Tagore and a dinosaur?

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 20:12 IST

Militants lob grenade at CRPF camp in J&K's Kulgam, Army jawan injured
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track 'love jihad' in schools
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Profile of BCCI office bearers - 'All the President's Men'
'My health fragile': Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it's her national dress
Exercise 'utmost caution', India's advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
