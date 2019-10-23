Rabindranath Tagore has a dinosaur named after him. Did you know?

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:19 IST

Most Indians are acquainted with the name Rabindranath Tagore. Not just as the writer of India’s national anthem but also as the nation’s first Nobel laureate and creator of hundreds of acclaimed literary pieces. In short, Tagore is an important name in the cultural history of this country. However, did you know that there’s also a dinosaur named after Rabindranath Tagore?

Though not a recent news, the information again piqued people’s interests when IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a post on October 22 on Twitter. “Do you know Rabindranath Tagore has a dinosaur named after him?” wrote Kaswan. He then revealed that the name is Barapasaurus Tagorei.

The animal, which once walked through India, was “18 metre long and 7 tonned dinosaur,” Kaswan penned down. “It was the first complete mounted dinosaur skeleton discovered in 1960s,” he further wrote.

Do you know #Rabindranath Tagore has a dinosaur named after him.



Barapasaurus #tagorei was a 18 metre long & 7 tonned #dinosaur which walked through #India once. It was the first complete mounted dinosaur skeleton discovered in 1960s in Adilabad district of #India. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 22, 2019

People dropped all sorts of comments on his tweet. While some were surprised, some praised Kaswan for sharing the information.

Really?? Not aware of it🤔 — Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah (@25rubybaruah) October 22, 2019

From time to time such information should be advertised, particularly during holiday season. Very nice to know. Min of forest etc including tourism should take initiative. thanks for information sir. — Gagan (@gagan_ngwe) October 22, 2019

Very Informative.. — Sarkari Mechanic (@seekseekanil) October 22, 2019

1st time heard . — Shringi Tiwari (@ShringiTiwari) October 22, 2019

Interesting! — Ila Dwivedi (@iladwivedi) October 22, 2019

Later, Kaswan dropped another tweet mentioning the places in India where dinosaur fossils are displayed.

Many people must be wondering about Dinosaurs in India. India has rich ecological history with presence of dinosaurs. In Gandhinagar (one of the biggest site for dinosaur fossils) & Sirmaur in HP we have fossil parks about them. In Kolkata museum we have dinasaur skeletons. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 22, 2019

Did you know about this connection between Rabindranath Tagore and a dinosaur?

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 20:12 IST