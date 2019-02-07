Rain, hailstorm in Delhi NCR floods Twitter with all these pictures

People in Delhi were in for a surprise when rain and hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital region on Thursday. And now, Twitter is flooded with photos and videos of streets covered in hail. Moments after the shower, people began posting their reactions onto the micro-blogging site, making #DelhiRains trend on Twitter.

While many have posted about enjoying in Delhi instead of having to travel to the hills to see snow, some have posted about how they’re enjoying the weather. So, from some wonderful pictures and videos documenting the hailstorm to some funny posts, here’s what Twitter has to say about #DelhiRains:

Shimla or manali jaane ki zaroorat hi nhi ab noida bhi hillstation ban gya hai #noida mein barf ke ole #DelhiRains — Ajay اجے (@AjayGrover29) February 7, 2019

It is not looking me less than Manali. #delhirains pic.twitter.com/AKJ7wZ6GVa — Amit Gupta (@amitkajalva) February 7, 2019

Hailstones in Noida today... pic.twitter.com/RPcvpi5JsB — Snkit Aingh (@AnkitSingh__) February 7, 2019

So we finally declare that all those who went to Mukteshwar or Kashmir to enjoy Snowfall have wasted their money. Delhi and NCR are having some fun. Look at these pictures from ....ahem ahem not Mussorie or Shimla but Noida. Chill !! #DelhiRains #Weather #Noida #ओले pic.twitter.com/u8v4LlTWgM — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) February 7, 2019

How are you enjoying the weather?

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 18:27 IST