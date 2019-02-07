Rain, hailstorm in Delhi NCR floods Twitter with all these pictures
#DelhiRains has trended on Twitter.it's viral Updated: Feb 07, 2019 18:36 IST
People in Delhi were in for a surprise when rain and hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital region on Thursday. And now, Twitter is flooded with photos and videos of streets covered in hail. Moments after the shower, people began posting their reactions onto the micro-blogging site, making #DelhiRains trend on Twitter.
While many have posted about enjoying in Delhi instead of having to travel to the hills to see snow, some have posted about how they’re enjoying the weather. So, from some wonderful pictures and videos documenting the hailstorm to some funny posts, here’s what Twitter has to say about #DelhiRains:
#DelhiRains 🌧🌧☔☔ pic.twitter.com/cEdKoqqvln— Chandan (@ChandanDas_IND) February 7, 2019
Delhi weather... Ole ole! #DelhiRains— VIKAS SINGHAL (@VikySinghal) February 7, 2019
Shimla or manali jaane ki zaroorat hi nhi ab noida bhi hillstation ban gya hai #noida mein barf ke ole #DelhiRains— Ajay اجے (@AjayGrover29) February 7, 2019
It is not looking me less than Manali. #delhirains pic.twitter.com/AKJ7wZ6GVa— Amit Gupta (@amitkajalva) February 7, 2019
Hailstones in Noida today... pic.twitter.com/RPcvpi5JsB— Snkit Aingh (@AnkitSingh__) February 7, 2019
So we finally declare that all those who went to Mukteshwar or Kashmir to enjoy Snowfall have wasted their money. Delhi and NCR are having some fun. Look at these pictures from ....ahem ahem not Mussorie or Shimla but Noida. Chill !! #DelhiRains #Weather #Noida #ओले pic.twitter.com/u8v4LlTWgM— Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) February 7, 2019
ये तस्वीरें दिल्ली-NCR की हैं। शिमला, मसूरी का मजा ले रहे हैं दिल्ली वाले आज :)#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/unsUkWHUx2— Shivendra suman (@shivendrasuman) February 7, 2019
Crazy hailstorm #HailstorminDelhi #hailstorm #Delhi #DelhiRains #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/Xl2ThUFuJk— Shivam (@Shivam93145608) February 7, 2019
Omg ! Its almost snow fall in #Delhi /NcR— GEETIKA 🏏 (@Geetikatuli) February 7, 2019
😱😱😱#DelhiRains #Snowing pic.twitter.com/XUVNJCfzcz
#Delhihailstrom #DelhiRains Awesome and it's not even cold anymore pic.twitter.com/hPuBV66t47— Ujjawal Singh (@ujjawalsingh) February 7, 2019
How are you enjoying the weather?
First Published: Feb 07, 2019 18:27 IST