 Rain, hailstorm in Delhi NCR floods Twitter with all these pictures
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Rain, hailstorm in Delhi NCR floods Twitter with all these pictures

#DelhiRains has trended on Twitter.

it's viral Updated: Feb 07, 2019 18:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Delhi,rain,hailstorm
Twitter is flooded with photos and videos of streets in Delhi NCR covered in hail.(Ujjawal Singh/Twitter)

People in Delhi were in for a surprise when rain and hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital region on Thursday. And now, Twitter is flooded with photos and videos of streets covered in hail. Moments after the shower, people began posting their reactions onto the micro-blogging site, making #DelhiRains trend on Twitter.

While many have posted about enjoying in Delhi instead of having to travel to the hills to see snow, some have posted about how they’re enjoying the weather. So, from some wonderful pictures and videos documenting the hailstorm to some funny posts, here’s what Twitter has to say about #DelhiRains:

How are you enjoying the weather?

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 18:27 IST

tags

more from it s viral