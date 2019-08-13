Rainwater leaks at Luton Airport, astonishes travellers. Watch video

it-s-viral

Imagine rushing to the airport to catch your flight and seeing water leaking through the ceiling and puddles all over the floor. Quite a bizarre sight, right? And imagine having to board a flight at an airport like that. Scary, isn’t it? Well, that’s actually what happened at London’s Luton Airport on Friday when passengers were welcomed to the rather bizarre sight.

The odd incident was filmed by a Twitter user @dizzdt who later tweeted the clip with the caption, “Raining indoors Luton airport #lutonairport.”

The widely-circulated video shows the airport flooded with rainwater. Other shocked travellers too filmed the weird incident on their phones. Watch:

The tweet shared on August 9 has since collected quite a few reactions. People dished out all sorts of comments on the tweet. “Apparently we’re the 8th plane in the queue at Luton waiting to disembark. The joy of joys,” says one Twitter user. “At least the flowers got watered,” says second.

According to The Sun, this wasn’t the only incident that took place inside the airport on that day. The passengers flying to Edinburgh on a 4.20 pm easyJet flight had to disembark their plane after smoke filled the cabin. A video from the plane was also shared on Twitter.

We were sitting on an #easyjet at #lutonairport when that rain hit...and then our plane started smoking pic.twitter.com/3fR9ctdYJQ — Evan Hood (@EvanOH) August 9, 2019

What do you think about the incident?

